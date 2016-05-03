FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford, Fiat Chrysler report higher April sales in Canada
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Ford, Fiat Chrysler report higher April sales in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, May 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday reported double-digit growth in Canadian auto sales in April, fueled by growing demand for trucks in a market expected to once again break records in 2016.

Fiat Chrysler reported sales of 30,108 vehicles in Canada last month, up 10 percent compared with April 2015. Ford sales grew 11 percent to 30,327 vehicles, even as customer demand declined for sedans.

“We are off to the best sales start in our history,” said Dave Buckingham, chief operating officer for Fiat Chrysler Canada in a statement.

In the United States, auto sales in April were on course to set a new high for the month on Tuesday, with the industry also on pace to top the annual record set last year. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

