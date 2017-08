TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main autoworkers union said on Monday it will make a 12:15 am (0415 GMT) announcement as contract talks with General Motors Co near a midnight strike deadline.

GM's Canadian arm and the union, Unifor, have been divided over union demands that GM commit to building new vehicle models at its Oshawa, Ontario, plant. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)