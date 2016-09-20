PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 20
Sept 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main autoworkers union said on Monday it will make a 12:15 am (0415 GMT) announcement as contract talks with General Motors Co near a midnight strike deadline.
GM's Canadian arm and the union, Unifor, have been divided over union demands that GM commit to building new vehicle models at its Oshawa, Ontario, plant. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
DETROIT, Sept 20 General Motors Co on Tuesday announced its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle will cost under $30,000 after tax breaks, a price that makes it significantly cheaper than the average new U.S. vehicle and sets up a test of whether the technology can go mainstream in the United States.
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took on the Wells Fargo & Co bogus-accounts case in a letter to the bank's customers to be released on Tuesday, when Wells Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf will testify before a Senate committee.