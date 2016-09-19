(New throughout, adds comment from union president)
By Allison Martell and Ethan Lou
TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main autoworkers union
remained far from a deal with General Motors Co on Monday
evening though the automaker had made a contract proposal, the
union's president said ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
GM's Canadian arm and the union, Unifor, have been divided
over union demands that GM commit to building new vehicle models
at its Oshawa, Ontario, plant.
"We have a long way to go, and we're running out of time,
and I'm not in a great mood at this moment, to be perfectly
candid," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "We're not
where we need to be, let's put it that way."
Dias said GM had made a proposal, but talks were not going
as well as he had hoped.
A strike would involve nearly 4,000 workers at two GM
plants in the Ontario cities of Oshawa and St Catharines. A
third GM plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, is excluded from talks
because its 2,700 workers have a separate contract.
GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright said in an email that
the company was focused on working with Unifor to reach a
"mutually beneficial and competitive new agreement."
Canada has been struggling to get new investments from
automakers in its once-thriving vehicle assembly industry,
losing out to the southern United States and lower-cost Mexico.
The union said separately that it had also been fighting
over the past few days to hold onto more secure defined benefit
pensions plans and seeking higher wages.
Earlier on Monday, Dias said he was encouraged by the way
talks were going and that "everything is on the table." Dias,
however, reiterated his position that the union would not extend
its strike deadline.
Without a deal, GM members would have a legal right to
strike at midnight (0400 GMT) on Tuesday.
IMPACT UNCERTAIN
The impact of a strike on GM's North American production is
uncertain because the automaker has capacity outside Canada to
build the same engines and transmissions produced at its St
Catharines plant.
What is not clear is whether the United Auto Workers, the
U.S. labor union, which has said it supports Unifor, would be
willing to boost production at unionized U.S. GM plants.
A four-year contract covering the workers of GM, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co
in Ontario expires on Monday. The union chose GM as its strike
target for contract talks, and a GM deal would set the pattern
the other manufacturers would be expected to follow.
Contract talks could save 2,500 jobs at GM's Oshawa car
assembly, or take the plant one step closer to closure. The
automaker was already on the verge of shutting one of two
assembly lines at its Oshawa plant.
Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts
Manufacturers' Association, said a strike would be difficult for
his Canadian members, but worthwhile if it means securing the
future of GM's Oshawa plant.
