GM, Canada auto union reach tentative deal, averting strike

TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and the Canadian autoworkers union reached a tentative contract deal, the union's president said on Tuesday, averting a strike that would have shut some of the automaker's Canadian manufacturing facilities.

Unifor said the deal would prevent the closure of GM's Oshawa assembly plant, bring some engine assembly from Mexico to GM's St. Catherines, Ontario facility, and increase wages for existing employees. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Stephen Coates)