(Adds details)
TORONTO, Sept 20 General Motors Co and
the Canadian autoworkers union announced a tentative contract
deal early Tuesday morning, averting a strike that would have
shut some of the automaker's Canadian manufacturing facilities.
Unifor said the tentative deal will prevent the closure of
GM's Oshawa assembly plant, bring some engine assembly from
Mexico to GM's St. Catharines, Ontario facility, and increase
wages for existing employees. Union members will vote on the
deal on Sunday.
"The commitment to Oshawa is hundreds of millions of
dollars, therefore our fear of a closure in 2019 is now over,"
Unifor National President Jerry Dias said.
The union made a concession on pensions for new workers,
agreeing to a pure defined contribution plan, the first such
plan under the master agreement that covers most assembly
workers at GM, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler.
Veteran employees have defined benefit pensions, and those hired
since 2012 have a hybrid plan with defined benefit and defined
contribution portions.
In a statement, GM Canada confirmed it had reached an
agreement that would allow "significant new product, technology
and process investments" in Oshawa and at the company's St
Catharines powertrain plant.
"We will be working with government on potential support,
and will provide further details on the investment at the
appropriate time," the company said.
Dias did not say what vehicle model or models would be built
in Oshawa, but said the plant would become capable of producing
both cars and trucks. The plant currently builds cars.
Dias also said the agreement would ensure Oshawa hires
workers in the short and long term, even as the scheduled
closure of one of the plant's two assembly lines, the
consolidated line, goes ahead as planned in 2017.
He said some volume of engine production would shift from
Mexico to St. Catharines, the first time he can remember product
moving from Mexico to Canada: "We've seen enough of it going the
other way around," he said.
Under the union's practice of pattern bargaining, the deal
with GM sets a pattern that Ford and Fiat Chrysler will be
expected to follow closely in their contracts.
The deal is subject to a ratification vote, scheduled for
Sunday. Dias said he expected to select a second target company
within 24 hours.
A four-year contract covering some 20,000 Canadian
autoworkers at the three automakers expired on Sept. 19, but
only GM workers were in a legal strike position on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Jacqueline Wong)