a year ago
Canada working with auto industry to bring investment -minister
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Canada working with auto industry to bring investment -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada is working closely with automakers to increase investment in the industry, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said on Monday, welcoming an agreement between Canada's Unifor union and General Motors Co.

"We're currently working closely with the automakers to make sure that we look at means to bring investment and I'm very delighted to hear about the agreement between GM and Unifor. That's a very positive development," he told reporters.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
