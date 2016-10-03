FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM records strongest September sales in Canada since 2008
October 3, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

GM records strongest September sales in Canada since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canadian sales at General Motors Co rose 2 percent in September over the same month the previous year, the automaker said on Monday, boosted in part by sales of the Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

The company said its dealers delivered 25,466 vehicles during the month, up from 24,960 a year earlier, its strongest September performance since 2008.

Chevrolet sales rose 5 percent, helped by growth in Chevrolet crossovers and a 58 percent jump in sales of the Colorado model. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby)

