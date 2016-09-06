FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada auto union picks GM as strike target
September 6, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

Canada auto union picks GM as strike target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canada's Unifor autoworkers' union said on Tuesday its first strike target in contract negotiations would be General Motors Co, and set a strike deadline of midnight on Sept. 19.

Under a strategy called pattern bargaining, the union typically selects one company for intensive negotiations and sets a strike deadline in September. That company's deal sets a pattern, and other auto manufacturers are expected to agree to very similar contracts. (Reporting by Allison Martell and Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
