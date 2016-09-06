TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's Unifor autoworkers' union said on Tuesday its first strike target in contract negotiations would be General Motors Co, and set a strike deadline of midnight on Sept. 19.
Under a strategy called pattern bargaining, the union typically selects one company for intensive negotiations and sets a strike deadline in September. That company's deal sets a pattern, and other auto manufacturers are expected to agree to very similar contracts. (Reporting by Allison Martell and Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Extension of March end point for ECB's QE program more likely
* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Extension of March end point for ECB's QE program more likely than increase in size of monthly purchases, lowering of interest rates
BRIEF-Alpha Pro Tech announces additional $3 million expansion to share repurchase program
* Alpha Pro Tech-announces additional $3 million expansion to share repurchase program
Indian scientist develops GM cotton after success with mustard
NEW DELHI, Sept 6 An Indian scientist whose team has developed a genetically modified (GM) mustard variety that is inching towards a possible commercial launch said he could soon hand to a state agency a GM cotton variety that can rival Monsanto's seeds.