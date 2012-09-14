FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CAW says Detroit 3 rejects new hire wage proposal
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

CAW says Detroit 3 rejects new hire wage proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Detroit Three automakers have rejected concessions on wages for new hires proposed by the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW), the union’s National President Ken Lewenza said on Friday.

The companies want new workers to make permanently lower wages than current employees, Lewenza said, and that is a “no go” for the union.

The CAW, in contract talks with General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat SpA’s Chrysler Group LLC, had instead offered to cut new hires’ starting wages and extend the “earn-in”, the time it takes to reach the top of the pay scale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.