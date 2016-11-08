FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Workers at Magna plant in Canada end strike after contract deal
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 3:45 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 2-Workers at Magna plant in Canada end strike after contract deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with ratification vote)

TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The union representing workers at Magna International Inc's Integram vehicle seat plant in Windsor, Ontario, reached a new agreement with the parts maker, the union said on Monday, ending a short strike.

About 1,000 workers at the plant, which supplies vehicle seats to General Motors Co's Ingersoll assembly and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Windsor van plant, walked out on Sunday after voting down a previous tentative agreement.

The union, Unifor, said early on Monday it had reached a new tentative agreement and later said on its Twitter feed that 86.12 percent of members had voted to ratify the contract.

Doug Boughner, vice president of Unifor Local 444, confirmed on Monday that picket lines were down and Integram workers who supply GM had returned to work ahead of the ratification vote.

Employees that supply Fiat Chrysler had been laid off temporarily because of unrelated problems at another supplier that has shut down the van plant, he said.

Magna spokeswoman Tracy Fuerst confirmed by email that a new tentative agreement had been reached. (Reporting by Allison Martell and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
