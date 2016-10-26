FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Quebec approves new law to boost sales of zero emission vehicles
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

Quebec approves new law to boost sales of zero emission vehicles

Allison Lampert

2 Min Read

MONTREAL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Quebec lawmakers on Wednesday approved new zero emission vehicle legislation that obliges automakers selling cars in the Canadian province to offer their customers a minimum number of hybrid, rechargeable and electric models.

Quebec, the first Canadian province to pass such legislation, joins 10 U.S. states including California that have similar laws designed to grow the supply and sales of plug-in electric vehicles at a time when North American consumer demand is growing for gasoline-powered SUVs and light trucks.

"We just approved one of the toughest laws in North America," said Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel in a statement.

Under the new law, 3.5 percent of the total number of autos sold or leased by carmakers in Quebec have to be zero emissions vehicles starting in 2018, with that proportion to rise to 15.5 percent in 2020, explained Emilie Simard, a spokeswoman for Heurtel. The sales would work through a tradable credit system, she explained.

The system could be favorable to electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc which would be able to sell its excess credits to other automakers. In California, Tesla has benefited from some automakers' decisions to buy more credits instead of build more cars and has reported more than $600 million in environmental credit sales.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.

In addition to the law, Quebec already offers buyers an C$8,000 credit to purchase electric cars as part of a plan to bring 100,000 zero emissions vehicles on the road by 2020. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.