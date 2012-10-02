UPDATE 1-Ford Canada sales drop in Sept; GM and Chrysler rise

* Ford Canada sales down 8 pct at 23,600 vehicles

* Chrysler Canada sales up 2 pct at 19,555 vehicles

* GM sales climb 12 pct to 18,756 vehicles

TORONTO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday its Canadian vehicle sales jumped 8 percent last month, while Chrysler Canada, with a 2 percent increase, turned in its highest September sales total since 2000.

Among the Detroit Three, only Ford Motor Co showed a sales decline, though the company retained its status as the country’s top-selling automaker for the month and the year to date.

Ford car total sales fell 8 percent, including an 11.9 percent drop in car sales to 4,994 and a 6.9 percent drop in truck sales to 18,606.

Total September sales of 23,600 compared with sales of 25,656 in the same period last year. Year-to-date sales were down 0.1 percent at 219,182 vehicles.

September sales for Chrysler, a unit of Fiat SpA, rose 2 percent to 19,555 vehicles, with year-to-date sales up 6 percent at 194,572.

“Fuel-efficient vehicles like the Dodge Dart and Fiat 500 helped grow our passenger car sales by 36 percent in September,” said Chrysler Canada Chief Operating Officer Dave Buckingham in a statement.

“In addition, record sales of the Chrysler 200 have propelled Chrysler to be the No. 1 seller of mid-size cars in Canada.”

General Motors Co said that sales rose 12 percent in the month to 18,756 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac branded vehicles. That growth was partly driven by demand for m ini, small and compact cars.

In the United States, GM posted a 1.5 percent sales increase in September, while Ford sales were flat. Chrysler, the smallest of the Detroit Three automakers, reported a 12 percent jump in sales.