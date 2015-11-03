Fiat Chrysler's Canadian sales rise in October

MONTREAL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday its Canadian sales rose 0.4 percent to 22,384 vehicles in October, compared with the same month in 2014.

“As we head into the final months of 2015, we are on track to reach our highest annual sales levels ever,” Dave Buckingham, FCA Canada’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Ram pickup truck sales grew 8 percent to 6,979 trucks, compared with the same month a year earlier. Jeep brand sales were up 12 percent for the month compared with last year.

The data came as the U.S. auto industry is on track for a record year of annual sales, General Motors Co said on Tuesday, as the top U.S. automaker and its rivals reported October sales that far exceeded expectations. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Matthew Lewis)