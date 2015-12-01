Fiat Chrysler's Canadian sales rise slightly in November

MONTREAL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday its Canadian sales rose 0.6 percent to 21,038 vehicles in November from the same month in 2014, driven largely by demand for its Jeep brand.

Year-to-date sales were up 1 percent to 271,100 for the first 11 months of 2015 versus the same period in 2014, FCA Canada said.

“These results represent our best November sales month since 1999 and our best (year-to-date) sales results in the 90-year history of the company,” said Dave Buckingham, chief operating officer of FCA Canada.

The data came after Canadian vehicle sales beat expectations in October, with DesRosiers Automotive Consultants forecasting 2015 as a record year for auto sales.

On Tuesday, automakers also reported higher U.S. auto sales in November on the strength of sport utility vehicles and marketing promotions. Industry sales were forecast rising above 18 million vehicles on an annualized basis for the month. {nL1N13Q0TY] (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)