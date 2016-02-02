FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler and Subaru report higher January sales in Canada
February 2, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler and Subaru report higher January sales in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Subaru Co Ltd on Tuesday reported slightly higher January auto sales in Canada, as forecasters expect Canadian demand for light vehicles and trucks to level off this year following a record-breaking 2015.

FCA Canada reported a total of 18,156 vehicles sold in January, up 1 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, and fueled by stronger demand for the company’s Jeep brand vehicles.

Subaru Canada Inc said it sold 2,687 vehicles in January, up 2.1 percent compared with the same month in 2015.

The Canadian figures come as U.S. auto sales appeared to fare better than expected in January, according to results released on Tuesday, with the industry benefiting from low gasoline prices despite being challenged by two fewer selling days and an East-coast snowstorm. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
