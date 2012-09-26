FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAW president says possible to reach deal with Chrysler today
September 26, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

CAW president says possible to reach deal with Chrysler today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian Auto Workers union president said on Wednesday morning that it is possible a new contract could be reached with Fiat SpA’s Chrysler Group LLC on Wednesday, after the automaker submitted a written economic proposal on Tuesday night.

“I absolutely think it’s possible,” CAW National President Ken Lewenza said after a morning meeting. “There’s still some very, very minor issues around the pattern that have to be dealt with. We’re going to keep working at it over the course of the day.”

Chrysler is the last of the Detroit Three automakers that has not reached a contract agreement with the CAW. Ford Motor Co workers ratified their deal last weekend and General Motors Co employees vote Wednesday and Thursday.

