CAW opens contract talks with General Motors

TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian Auto Workers opened contract talks with the first of the Big Three automakers on Tuesday, with the company looking to cut labor costs it says are the highest in the world.

The CAW’s bargaining committee met with representatives of General Motors Corp on Tuesday morning at a hotel in downtown Toronto. Meetings were scheduled with Fiat SpA’s Chrysler later on Tuesday, and Ford Motor Corp on Wednesday.

Participants expect negotiations on a new three-year contract to be tough.

With the automakers seeking lower costs, the union argues that its members sacrificed to keep the companies afloat during the financial crisis, and should be rewarded now that the automakers have turned profitable.

“We expect the company to reward our members and to allow our members to share in their success,” Chris Buckley, chair of the CAW’s GM master bargaining committee, told reporters before meeting with the company.

“All three car companies are doing a lot better than they were four years ago.”

GM said in June it planned to close one of its two lines in Oshawa, Ontario, by June 2013. The line employs about 2,000 workers.

Asked whether any jobs on that line are still on the table, GM Labor Director David Wenner said: “We’ll have open dialogue to have constructive conversations with our labor partners so that we can reach a collective agreement that is best for both parties.”