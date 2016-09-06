FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Canada auto union says strike could affect GM Ingersoll assembly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Any strike at General Motors Co's Canadian unit will have a "profound impact" on the company because union members at the CAMI assembly in Ingersoll, Ontario will not accept engines made at any plant that is not on strike, Canada auto union president Jerry Dias said in an interview on Tuesday.

GM's St Catharines powertrain facility, which would shut down in any strike, supplies engines to CAMI, which assembles the strong selling Chevrolet Equinox and the GMC Terrain. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby)

