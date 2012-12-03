FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler's Canadian auto sales climb in November
December 3, 2012

Chrysler's Canadian auto sales climb in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chrysler Canada said its Canadian vehicle sales rose 4.7 percent in November from a year earlier, extending its streak of year-over-year monthly sales gains to 36 consecutive months.

As automakers began reporting monthly sales on Monday, Chrysler said total November sales rose to 17,013 vehicles from 16,244 in the same period last year.

Car sales jumped 47 percent to 2,802 vehicles, while truck sales dipped 0.9 percent to 14,211 vehicles.

Chrysler, majority owned by Fiat SpA, said the new Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 helped power the passenger car sales surge.

Year-to-date sales are up 5.9 percent to 229,089 vehicles, the company said.

Chrysler and Hyundai Motor Co both reported strong November U.S. new vehicle sales, benefiting from pent-up demand.. Chrysler said sales rose 14 percent, while Hyundai said sales increased 8 percent.

