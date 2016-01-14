FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian used car exports to U.S. soar on weaker C$: report
January 14, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian used car exports to U.S. soar on weaker C$: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Imports of second-hand vehicles to the United States from Canada have soared to their highest level since 2002, driven by a weakening Canadian dollar, according to data by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

Almost 200,000 previously-owned, or “used,” vehicles from Canada were imported into the United States in 2015, more than double the total from a year earlier, auto consultant Dennis DesRosiers wrote in a research note Thursday.

“This level of cars being imported into the U.S. is the highest observed since 2002 and is largely driven by the exchange rate imbalance and the weaker Canadian dollar,” DesRosiers wrote.

The Canadian dollar, which has been hammered by the sinking price of oil, hit a fresh 12-year low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday. It weakened to just under 69.5 U.S. cents. ($1 = 1.4374 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, editing by G Crosse)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.