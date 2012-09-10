CAW says no plans to make deep cuts demanded by Detroit Three

TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian Auto Workers union said on Monday that it is facing “unprecedented demands” in contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers and, with one week until its agreement expires, has no intention of making deep cuts.

The CAW has warned that it could go on simultaneous strike against Chrysler, Ford and General Motors if it cannot reach a new contract with at least one of them by the Sept. 17 deadline.

The union says automakers are demanding that both current and future workers move to a defined contribution pension plan and are demanding the elimination of a clause allowing workers with 30 years experience to retire with a full pension.

The CAW said the companies are also demanding the creation of a two-tier workforce and permanent elimination of cost-of-living adjustments.

“All three bargaining committees are determined to reject these demands and reach a fair deal,” the CAW said in a leaflet distributed on Monday to members.