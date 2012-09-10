FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CAW says no plans to make deep cuts demanded by Detroit Three
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

CAW says no plans to make deep cuts demanded by Detroit Three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian Auto Workers union said on Monday that it is facing “unprecedented demands” in contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers and, with one week until its agreement expires, has no intention of making deep cuts.

The CAW has warned that it could go on simultaneous strike against Chrysler, Ford and General Motors if it cannot reach a new contract with at least one of them by the Sept. 17 deadline.

The union says automakers are demanding that both current and future workers move to a defined contribution pension plan and are demanding the elimination of a clause allowing workers with 30 years experience to retire with a full pension.

The CAW said the companies are also demanding the creation of a two-tier workforce and permanent elimination of cost-of-living adjustments.

“All three bargaining committees are determined to reject these demands and reach a fair deal,” the CAW said in a leaflet distributed on Monday to members.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.