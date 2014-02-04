FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada names former BMO executive as special adviser
February 4, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Canada names former BMO executive as special adviser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada appointed Line Rivard, a former managing director with BMO Capital Markets, as a special adviser to the governor on Tuesday to deepen the central bank’s understanding of corporate finance.

Montreal-based Rivard will begin her role on Wednesday after more than 20 years working in investment banking and corporate finance, most recently at Bank of Montreal.

“Line’s deep knowledge of corporate finance and years of private-sector experience will help the bank better understand the linkages between the financial system and the corporate sector in Canada,” said Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in a statement.

The bank said Rivard would “lead an examination of the role of the financial system in supporting the building of new economic capacity.”

The Bank of Canada brings in special advisers periodically to add outside perspectives and expertise in support of the governor and the five deputies who together set monetary policy. The bank currently has one other special adviser and seven advisers.

