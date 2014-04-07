Bank of Canada appoints Filipe Dinis as COO

TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Monday it has appointed Filipe Dinis to the newly created chief operating officer position, effective May 5.

As the COO, Dinis will be responsible for managing all of the central bank’s administrative functions, including oversight of its corporate administration departments and operational planning.

Dinis joins the Bank from the federal Privy Council Office, where he is Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet and provides strategic advice and analysis to the Clerk of the Privy Council on Business Transformation and Public Service Renewal. He also serves as Secretary to the Prime Minister's Advisory Committee on the Public Service, the Bank of Canada said.