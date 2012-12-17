Bank of Canada: Carney had no conflict of interest in lodging

OTTAWA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada’s general counsel has determined that Governor Mark Carney did not engage in a conflict of interest when he and his family stayed at the home of Liberal legislator and finance critic Scott Brison, Carney spokesman Jeremy Harrison said on Monday.

Harrison confirmed news - revealed in a Globe and Mail story on Liberal attempts to get Carney to run for Liberal leader - that Carney and his family had stayed at Brison’s home in Nova Scotia during part of their summer vacation. He said Carney and Brison had been personal friends for about a decade.

“The Bank of Canada’s general counsel, who is responsible for enforcing the bank’s conflict of interest policy, has assessed that this visit does not breach the Bank’s conflict of interest guidelines in any way,” Harrison said.

“Mr. Carney’s acceptance of hospitality provided by a personal friend does not arise out of ‘activities associated with official Bank duties’. Nor can it be defined as partisan or political activity.”