Bank of Canada chief: no Bank of England approach

OTTAWA, April 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney on Wednesday dismissed a newspaper report which said he had been approached to become a candidate to take over the Bank of England.

Asked if it was accurate to say there had been no contact and no communication about joining the Bank of England, Carney told a news conference: “That’s accurate.”

Carney, who also heads the Financial Stability Board, added: “I‘m totally focused on my two responsibilities as governor of the bank and chairman of the FSB and I can assure you that they add up to more than every waking hour of the day.”