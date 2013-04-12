FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Flaherty hopes to name new central bank chief in April
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s government would ideally like to name a new Bank of Canada governor this month to replace Mark Carney, who will step down on June 1 to take the helm at the Bank of England, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.

“Part of the process is my interviews of the short-listed candidates,” Flaherty told reporters on a conference call during an official visit to Bermuda. “It would be optimal to have the appointment made this month, but we will see if that’s possible,” he said.

