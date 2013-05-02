Canada to name new central bank chief on Thursday-Scotiabank

OTTAWA, May 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will announce the new Bank of Canada governor on Thursday at 4 p.m., the Bank of Nova Scotia said in a report to clients. The central bank would not comment.

“We are hearing that the new Bank of Canada Governor will be announced at about 4pm ET today,” Scotiabank wrote in the report.

Jeremy Harrison, a spokesman for the Bank of Canada, said the bank had no comment.

Current governor Mark Carney is stepping down on June 1 to head the Bank of England starting in July.