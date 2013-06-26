Bank of Canada: shadow banking could contribute to imbalances

TORONTO, June 26 (Reuters) - The rapid increase in the securitization of government-backed mortgages is a concern in Canada’s shadow banking sector and could potentially exacerbate the problem of high household debt, a Bank of Canada official said on Wednesday.

“A key concern is the potential misallocation of resources away from non-mortgage lending toward mortgage credit - which, in the current economic environment, contributes to the buildup of imbalances in the household sector,” said Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane in a speech he was delivering in Toronto.

Lane provided no guidance on Canadian monetary policy in the prepared text of his remarks.