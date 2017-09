OTTAWA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem is resigning from the central bank to become dean of a business school in Toronto.

Macklem will step down in May 2014 to take on his new job at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, it said in a statement.

Macklem had been widely seen as the front-running candidate to replace Mark Carney as governor at the Bank of Canada in June, but the top job went to Stephen Poloz instead.