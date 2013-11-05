FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoC's Murray-Exiting easy money policies will boost volatility
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

BoC's Murray-Exiting easy money policies will boost volatility

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - As central banks in advanced economies exit from extraordinarily easy monetary policies, there will be increased periods of market volatility, a top Bank of Canada official said on Monday.

But if emerging markets are tempted to respond by tightening capital and currency controls, they should understand that their own incentives and those in advanced economies are well aligned, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray said at the San Francisco Fed’s Asia Economic Policy Conference.

“No one would want the advanced economies to exit too early or too late, and no one benefits from excessive market turbulence,” Murray said. “There will be some episodes of increased volatility, but advanced economies are committed to being as transparent as possible to minimize surprises and smooth the adjustment.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.