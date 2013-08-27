FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada views Fed tapering positively
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 5:11 PM / in 4 years

Bank of Canada views Fed tapering positively

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINGSTON, Ontario, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The eventual removal by the U.S. Federal Reserve of its monetary policy stimulus should be viewed positively, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray said on Tuesday in a rebuttal to the critics of possible Fed tapering.

He said that whenever the Fed begins winding down its unconventional monetary policy, it will take place in the context of a strengthening U.S. economy.

“The improving underlying strength of the U.S. economy should more than compensate for the drag from higher interest rates. Stronger external demand, coupled with downward pressure on our currency and support for commodity prices from a global economic recovery, will provide the lift,” he said in a speech.

