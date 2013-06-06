New Bank of Canada chief drops rate-hike signal in 1st remarks

OTTAWA, June 6 (Reuters) - New Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz made no direct mention of raising interest rates in his first public remarks on Thursday but said there was a role for the central bank in nurturing the country’s economic growth.

Market players are closely watching Poloz, who took the helm at the bank on Monday, for any signs of a possible shift in thinking from his predecessor Mark Carney who maintained a mildly hawkish bias for over a year.

Speaking to lawmakers, Poloz made the unusual move of not repeating previous central bank guidance on monetary policy in his opening remarks.