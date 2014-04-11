Bank of Canada names Carolyn Wilkins senior deputy governor

TORONTO, April 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada named Carolyn Wilkins as its new senior deputy governor of the central bank on Friday, replacing Tiff Macklem who is leaving on May 1 for another job.

The No. 2 policymaker at the bank sits on the six-member governing council which sets interest rates. The job previously included responsibilities as the bank’s chief operating officer as well, but the bank has now created a separate position for those administrative duties. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)