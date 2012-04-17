FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada says BoE governor story inaccurate
April 17, 2012

Bank of Canada says BoE governor story inaccurate

OTTAWA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Tuesday dismissed as inaccurate a newspaper report which said Governor Mark Carney had been approached as a possible candidate to take over as head of the Bank of England.

The Financial Times, citing what it said were three people involved in the process, said Carney had been approached by a member of the Bank of England’s court, the largely non-executive body that oversees its activities.

“The FT report that Governor Carney was approached as a potential candidate for the head of the Bank of England is not accurate,” said Bank of Canada spokesman Jeremy Harrison.

