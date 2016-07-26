FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Canada watchdog tells banks to test resilience to sharp home price falls
July 26, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Canada watchdog tells banks to test resilience to sharp home price falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's banking regulator said on Tuesday it will require the country's banks to test how they would withstand a 50 percent cut in property prices in Vancouver and a 40 percent decline in Toronto.

The move is the latest in a series of moves by Canadian authorities to counter a threat posed by soaring house prices in the two Canadian cities. OSFI said earlier this month is was tightening oversight of mortgage lending, citing concern about record household debt and a sharp jump in prices.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

