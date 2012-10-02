FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada beef plant hit by recall may reopen this week
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

Canada beef plant hit by recall may reopen this week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* XL Foods needs to take corrective actions

* More products may still be recalled

Oct 2 (Reuters) - One of Canada’s largest beef-packing plants may reopen this week, as Canadian food authorities continue to track down millions of pounds of meat potentially tainted with E. coli bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is getting closer to locating all the beef products that were made at the XL Foods plant in Brooks, Alberta on five dates from late August into early September, CFIA spokesman Guy Gravelle said on Tuesday.

Privately held XL has to make changes to the plant to comply with six requests for corrective action from the CFIA before the agency will consider reinstating its operating licence, Gravelle said.

“From everything I’ve been told, it could open up this week sometime,” he said.

The plant’s temporary closure starting last Friday has left ranchers with fewer options to sell their cattle, and prompted rival Cargill Ltd to boost production at its High River, Alberta plant.

In the meantime, the agency widened its list of recalled products as recently as late Monday, and more items could still be added, Gravelle said.

The affected food stores across Canada and most U.S. states include Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp , Safeway and Loblaw Companies Ltd.

E. coli can lead to illness, permanent kidney damage or death.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.