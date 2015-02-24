FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada says only 3 percent of its beef trade hurt by ban
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 24, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Canada says only 3 percent of its beef trade hurt by ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Markets that have closed their borders to Canadian beef after a case of mad cow disease was discovered account for just 3 percent of Canadian trade, Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said on Tuesday.

South Korea, Taiwan, Peru and Belarus have imposed trade restrictions on Canadian beef and beef products after Canada confirmed a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) on Feb. 11. Indonesia banned non-edible byproducts from Canada.

“While they have imposed temporary restrictions, these markets, while important, represent ... some 3 percent of our overall trade,” Ritz told legislators in the House of Commons. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.