February 27, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

China imposes trade restrictions on Canadian beef

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China has imposed temporary trade restrictions on Canadian beef and beef products in the wake of Canada’s discovery of mad cow disease earlier this month, Canada said on Friday.

China joins the list of countries that have imposed trade restrictions since Canada confirmed the case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) on Feb. 11, which includes Taiwan, Peru and Belarus.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency made Friday’s announcement in an update on its website. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, editing by G Crosse)

