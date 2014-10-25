FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Five injured in Sarnia, Ontario industrial explosion
October 25, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Five injured in Sarnia, Ontario industrial explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment from mayor to CBC, additional info from police)

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Five people have been injured, one critically, after an explosion at a tank car maintenance facility in Sarnia, Ontario, police and the city’s mayor said on Saturday.

Police in the city, home to a number of oil refineries and petrochemical plants, said on Twitter the fire at the Veolia Environmental Services site had been quickly brought under control.

It said one of the five injured was being transferred to a London, Ontario hospital.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp one person had been critically injured, while three had serious injuries and one had minor injuries.

The mayor said it was unclear exactly what caused the explosion. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Franklin Paul and Marguerita Choy)

