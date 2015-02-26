FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bloomberg to launch Canada TV channel by mid-2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Bloomberg to launch Canada TV channel by mid-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Financial news and data company Bloomberg LLP will launch a Canadian television channel by mid-2015 that will highlight domestic news makers and detail the impact of global news on Canadian business, the company said on Thursday.

“Canada is a vital market for us,” founder and majority owner Michael Bloomberg said in a statement. “It is now one of our fastest-growing markets in the world.”

The Bloomberg TV Canada channel will be launched in partnership with Channel Zero, an independent media company.

Broadcasting non-stop from a studio in Toronto’s downtown financial district, it will feature content from bureaus in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

Bloomberg competes with Thomson Reuters in providing news, data and information to business and media clients. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.