BoC's rate cut provided needed boost to Canada -Poloz

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The head of the Bank of Canada said on Monday that January’s interest-rate cut appears to have helped the economy get back on track, repeating that the central bank seems to have taken out enough “insurance” against the oil-price slide.

BoC Governor Stephen Poloz said he expected to see the Canadian economy start to bounce back in the second quarter. He added that the biggest possible risk to Canada was a positive one: that the U.S. economy performs better than anticipated.