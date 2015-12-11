Canada PM: still studying possible federal aid to Bombardier

(Figures in U.S. dollars)

OTTAWA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s government is still studying whether to grant federal aid to aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Inc but understands the importance of the aerospace sector, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

He made his comments in a televised news conference in the province of Quebec, where the firm is based. Quebec says it will pump $1 billion into Bombardier’s struggling CSeries airplane project and wants Ottawa to help as well. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Diane Craft)