FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada PM: still studying possible federal aid to Bombardier
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Canada PM: still studying possible federal aid to Bombardier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Figures in U.S. dollars)

OTTAWA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s government is still studying whether to grant federal aid to aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Inc but understands the importance of the aerospace sector, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

He made his comments in a televised news conference in the province of Quebec, where the firm is based. Quebec says it will pump $1 billion into Bombardier’s struggling CSeries airplane project and wants Ottawa to help as well. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.