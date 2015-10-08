Canada opposition NDP: aerospace sector should not be sold off

TORONTO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The leader of Canada’s opposition New Democrats, pressed about possible Chinese investment in Bombardier Inc, on Thursday said Ottawa should ensure key sectors such as aerospace were protected.

Thomas Mulcair made the comments after he was asked about whether a government led by him would allow a Chinese company to buy a majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries project. Polls show the New Democrats trailing in the run up to an Oct 19 election.

The prime minister and government should use its authority to “make sure that key sectors of our economy like aerospace, like the auto sector, are not sold off, are not imperiled to the point where they have to be sold off,” Mulcair told reporters in Toronto. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, writing by David Ljunggren)