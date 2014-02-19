Canada hires banks for rare US dollar bond sale

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Canada is planning to issue its first US dollar denominated bond in two years on Thursday, after hiring a group of banks to lead manage the sale of a new five-year SEC-registered Global bond, one of the banks said on Wednesday.

The sovereign, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch, is taking indications of interest on the new bond, maturing in February 2019, at 12-14bp over the reference US Treasury note.

The deal is expected to be launched tomorrow, via HSBC, JP Morgan, RBC and Scotia, marking Canada’s first US dollar bond sale since it placed a USD3bn five-year in February 2012.