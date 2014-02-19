FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada hires banks for rare US dollar bond sale
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Canada hires banks for rare US dollar bond sale

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Canada is planning to issue its first US dollar denominated bond in two years on Thursday, after hiring a group of banks to lead manage the sale of a new five-year SEC-registered Global bond, one of the banks said on Wednesday.

The sovereign, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch, is taking indications of interest on the new bond, maturing in February 2019, at 12-14bp over the reference US Treasury note.

The deal is expected to be launched tomorrow, via HSBC, JP Morgan, RBC and Scotia, marking Canada’s first US dollar bond sale since it placed a USD3bn five-year in February 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.