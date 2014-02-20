FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interest tops USD5bn for rare Canada US dollar bond
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Interest tops USD5bn for rare Canada US dollar bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Initial interest has topped USD5bn for Canada’s first sale of a US dollar denominated bond in two years, said a banker managing the sale on Thursday.

The sovereign, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch, has set guidance on the five-year SEC-registered Global bond, maturing in February 2019, at 12bp area over the equivalent five-year US Treasury note, from initial price thoughts of 12-14bp released on Wednesday afternoon.

The deal is expected to price later on Thursday via HSBC, JP Morgan, RBC and Scotia, marking Canada’s first US dollar bond sale since it placed a USD3bn five-year in February 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.