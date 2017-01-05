Canada announces pilot program for cash management bond buybacks

TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada and Canada's Department of Finance announced on Thursday a pilot program for their cash management bond buybacks that the central bank says will increase the flexibility of the maximum repurchase amount at each operation.

The pilot program will introduce a two-step call for tenders process, similar to that for the treasury bill program, and will commence with the operation to be held on Jan. 17, the Bank of Canada said.