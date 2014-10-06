Canada's Giller book prize shortlist includes Toews, Bezmozgis

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The shortlist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Canada’s richest fiction award, includes former finalists Miriam Toews and David Bezmozgis, organizers said on Monday.

The six writers on the shortlist are a step closer to winning the top prize of C$100,000 ($89,485) awarded to the author of the best Canadian novel or short-story collection published in English. Each of the other five finalists will receive C$10,000.

The Giller jury, which included Canadian author Shauna Singh Baldwin, British novelist Justin Cartwright and American writer Francine Prose, reviewed 161 books. The winner will be announced at a gala in Toronto on Nov 10.

To be considered, a book must be written by a citizen or permanent resident of Canada and have been published in Canada.

The finalists are:

* David Bezmozgis for his novel “The Betrayers,” published by HarperCollins Canada.

* Frances Itani for her novel “Tell,” published by HarperCollins Canada.

* Sean Michaels for his novel “Us Conductors,” published by Random House Canada.

* Heather O‘Neill for her novel “The Girl Who Was Saturday Night,” published by HarperCollins Canada.

* Miriam Toews for her novel “All My Puny Sorrows,” published by Knopf Canada.

* Padma Viswanathan for her novel “The Ever After of Ashwin Rao,” published by Random House Canada.