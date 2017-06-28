By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 28 Canada has stepped
up inspections on imported meat from Brazil to temporarily check
every shipment following a corruption investigation involving
Brazil's health inspectors, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency
(CFIA) said.
The new protocols, which started on April 10, involve full
inspection of all Brazilian meat imports on five consecutive
shipments from each approved plant and for each product
category, CFIA spokeswoman Maria Kubacki said.
Canada is a small buyer of Brazilian beef, importing C$21
million ($16.1 million) worth of its beef and veal last year,
according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
Full inspections by Canada include analysis for pathogens in
ready-to-eat meat products, chemical residue testing and further
analysis of containers used for canned meats.
Previously, CFIA conducted one full inspection randomly out
of 10 consecutive shipments from each specific Brazilian
establishment. The other nine shipments were visually inspected.
Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking
companies JBS SA and BRF SA in March, as
well as dozens of smaller rivals, over suspected bribery of
health officials..
The United States last week banned imports of fresh
Brazilian beef after a high percentage of shipments failed
safety checks.
Canada has rejected six shipments of Brazilian beef out of
191 meat shipments since April 10, according to CFIA. It blocked
imports in May from one JBS plant in Brazil that did not meet
food safety requirements, and delisted two others in March.
The rejected shipments had metal can defects which could
lead to spoilage.
The U.S. ban on fresh Brazilian beef imports will not likely
create much opportunity for Canadian beef shippers selling to
their neighboring country, said Dennis Laycraft, executive
vice-president of Canadian Cattlemen's Association. Brazilian
fresh beef is more similar to that produced by Australia and New
Zealand, where cattle are raised mostly on grass, than Canadian
beef, he said.
($1 = 1.3088 Canadian dollars
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by
Grant McCool)